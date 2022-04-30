UFC Vegas 53 video: Alexandr Romanov steamrolls Chase Sherman as biggest betting favorite in UFC history

Alexandr Romanov lived up to his betting favorite status, which just so happened to be the biggest in UFC history — at UFC Vegas 53.

Romanov took on the returning Chase Sherman in the featured preliminary bout of Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX. Closing as a -2200 favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Romanov quickly and emphatically took Sherman down before delivering an incredible belly-to-back suplex. “King Kong” eventually got to full mount and started landing vicious ground and pound before securing a mounted Americana to get the tap at 2:11 of the opening round.

Check out the video of Romanov’s submission finish below:

Romanov improves to 16-0 after locking up the submission victory #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/s9toemnoZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2022

Romanov improved to 16-0 with the victory, and 5-0 inside the UFC’s octagon. The 31-year-old is considered by many to be a future title contender in the heavyweight division, and took the opportunity to call out Augusto Sakai for a summer showdown following the victory.

Sherman, who signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC to take the bout on short notice, has now lost four straight.