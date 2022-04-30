UFC Vegas 53 video: Francisco Figueiredo quickly taps Daniel Da Silva with slick kneebar

Francisco Figueiredo needed just over a minute to get his first UFC finish.

The brother of current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo took on fellow Brazilian Daniel Da Silva in a 125-pound preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 event. Figueiredo was on his back early, and as Da Silva was looking to improve his position, Figueiredo slickly transitioned to a kneebar, and Da Silva tapped almost immediately. The stoppage took place 1:18 into the bout.

Check out video of Figueiredo’s impressive submission finish below:

With the tap, Figueiredo picked up his eighth career submission win, and his first in nearly six years. “Sniper” improved to 2-1 inside the octagon and bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Malcolm Gordon in his prior appearance at UFC Vegas 31 this past July. Figueiredo was successful in his UFC debut with a decision win over Jerome Rivera.

Da Silva will have to wait for another chance to pick up his first UFC win after getting stopped by Jeff Molina in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 41 this past October.