UFC Vegas 53 video: Gabriel Green overcomes Yohan Lainesse’s best shots for comeback TKO finish

Yohan Lainesse hit Gabriel Green with arguably the best shots he has landed in his MMA career. But at UFC Vegas 53, Green wasn’t having it, and that led to his first UFC finish.

Green and Lainesse battled it out in a preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 event. Lainesse was on his way to going up two rounds — even dropping his opponent hard in the second — and yet Green continued to move forward, clearly frustrating an exhausted Lainesse. Toward the end of the second, Green had Lainesse in big trouble with a slew of unanswered shots which forced referee Herb Dean to call a stop to the action.

Check out video if the finish below:

After losing his octagon debut to Daniel Rodriguez in May 2020, Green has bounced back with consecutive victories. Prior to Saturday, “Gifted” earned a unanimous decision win against Phil Rowe at UFC 258 for his first octagon victory.

Lainesse suffers the first loss of his pro career after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in November.