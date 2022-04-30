Watch Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 53 clash above, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Font vs. Vera took place April 30 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rob Font (19-5) and Marlon Vera (18-7-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 53 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch more video highlights below.

Vera stunned Font with a vicious knee #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/TFANDwJz0s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 1, 2022

Somehow we go the distance - who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

