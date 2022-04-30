Watch Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 53 clash above, courtesy of multiple outlets.
Font vs. Vera took place April 30 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rob Font (19-5) and Marlon Vera (18-7-1) collided in the UFC Vegas 53 main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch more video highlights below.
Heading to the Octagon for his first main event— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/OlOvV302jc
Locked in— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
[ @RobSFont | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/l7usBq7S7Q
Round 1 ✅— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
[ #UFCVegas53 | We're LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/hX5g6uG4dJ
SAVED BY THE BELL #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/qpx31Wucmn— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Chito CAN'T WAIT for round 3 to get started— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/Qdk0B0mB2u
Vera stunned Font with a vicious knee #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/TFANDwJz0s— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 1, 2022
ROB SURVIVES & WE'RE GOING TO THE FOURTH #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/aNAXVL4vv9— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Couldn't have said it any better @Jon_Anik - what a fight #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/e361mAtj0B— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Somehow we go the distance - who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Hard work pays off— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/9MA8sKiFhb
For more on Font vs. Vera, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
