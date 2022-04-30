Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in Tweets: Pros react to Katie Taylor’s split decision over Amanda Serrano

When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano finally entered the squared circle inside Madison Square Garden, the hype surrounding their boxing match was palpable.
With Taylor, the reigning WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion, putting all of her titles on the line against Serrano, the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBO female featherweight champion, fans were ready to witness history.
After 10 back-and-forth rounds, Taylor remained undefeated while successfully defending her undisputed crown.
Below is how the rest of the combat sports world reacted to the two women’s historic fight.
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️ Absolutely incredible boxing!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022
Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden
Robbed.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022
So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight !— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) May 1, 2022
Congratulations women’s boxing !— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022
Respect ladies!!!!!!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 1, 2022
Fighters usually get it right and judges don’t, but this time they didn’t ruin a great fight! Congrats #TaylorSerrano #SerranoTaylor @DAZNBoxing #boxing— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 1, 2022
Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano— Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022
Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022
Hands down one of the highest level and best boxing fights I’ve ever seen!— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 1, 2022
#SerranoTaylor
Wow What A Fight! Amazing— Mike Kimbel (@kimbelmike) May 1, 2022
Naaaaaaaaaah. That’s a BS score.— Holly Lawson (@lilbearlawson) May 1, 2022
Great moment and night for women in sports and women in boxing. Thank you @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters #TaylorSerrano— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) May 1, 2022
Jake might look like McGregor but the crowd never boo the Mac dog— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 1, 2022
WOW! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters what a fight and what a night for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports! @DAZNBoxing— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 1, 2022
Massive respect to Katie Taylor!! What a fight!! #TaylorSerrano— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022
Soooo the world just watched how to lose a million dollars. Congrats @EddieHearn .. @bisping … Sorry @jakepaul ps I’ll smash your fucking head in “anyweight”— Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 1, 2022
Loading comments...