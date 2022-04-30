Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in Tweets: Pros react to Katie Taylor’s split decision over Amanda Serrano

When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano finally entered the squared circle inside Madison Square Garden, the hype surrounding their boxing match was palpable.

With Taylor, the reigning WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion, putting all of her titles on the line against Serrano, the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBO female featherweight champion, fans were ready to witness history.

After 10 back-and-forth rounds, Taylor remained undefeated while successfully defending her undisputed crown.

Below is how the rest of the combat sports world reacted to the two women’s historic fight.

Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️ Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Robbed. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight ! — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) May 1, 2022

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

Respect ladies!!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 1, 2022

Fighters usually get it right and judges don’t, but this time they didn’t ruin a great fight! Congrats #TaylorSerrano #SerranoTaylor @DAZNBoxing #boxing — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 1, 2022

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022

Hands down one of the highest level and best boxing fights I’ve ever seen!

#SerranoTaylor — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 1, 2022

Wow What A Fight! Amazing — Mike Kimbel (@kimbelmike) May 1, 2022

Naaaaaaaaaah. That’s a BS score. — Holly Lawson (@lilbearlawson) May 1, 2022

Great moment and night for women in sports and women in boxing. Thank you @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters #TaylorSerrano — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) May 1, 2022

Jake might look like McGregor but the crowd never boo the Mac dog — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 1, 2022

WOW! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters what a fight and what a night for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports! @DAZNBoxing — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 1, 2022

Massive respect to Katie Taylor!! What a fight!! #TaylorSerrano — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022