Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in Tweets: Pros react to Katie Taylor’s split decision over Amanda Serrano

By Jose Youngs
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Undisputed Lightweight Championship Fight Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

When Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano finally entered the squared circle inside Madison Square Garden, the hype surrounding their boxing match was palpable.

With Taylor, the reigning WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion, putting all of her titles on the line against Serrano, the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBO female featherweight champion, fans were ready to witness history.

After 10 back-and-forth rounds, Taylor remained undefeated while successfully defending her undisputed crown.

Below is how the rest of the combat sports world reacted to the two women’s historic fight.

Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano

