Video: Lorenzo Hunt squishes tomato on Joe Riggs’ face at BKFC 24 weigh-ins

The BKFC light heavyweight title fight between Lorenzo Hunt and Joe Riggs took an odd – and a little messy - turn at the BKFC 24 weigh-ins when Hunt squished a tomato on his opponent’s face.

Fighters are often seen carrying food to the scale in a celebration of sorts for making weight. Former UFC star Yves Edwards used to hand opponents junk food snacks when they faced off for cameras. Hunt, however, forcibly introduced Riggs to a healthy one, taking a bite from the tomato before using Riggs’ face to mash it.

Check out the video below.

Understandably, Riggs was not happy about the situation and lunged at Hunt, prompting BKFC officials and security to separate the two before things got more physical.

On Saturday, Riggs and Hunt face off in a five-round bare-knuckle fight for the 205-pound belt at Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont. The fight headlines the FITE-streamed pay-per-view. Riggs is coming off a 59-second knockout of fellow ex-UFCer Melvin Guillard, while Hunt most recently outpointed Hector Lombard to extend his current bare-knuckle streak to five bouts.