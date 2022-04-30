UFC Vegas 53 Results: Font vs. Vera

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 53 results for the Font vs. Vera fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 53 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Rob Font will square off against Marlon Vera in what was scheduled to be a key bantamweight contest. Font has won four of his past five fights, while Vera has won three of his past five fights.

Font missed weight by 2.5 pounds and the main event has been changed to a 138.5-pound catchweight bout.

Former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski battles Jake Collier in the heavyweight co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 53 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario