Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett set to headline UFC Austin on June 18

Standout featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will headline the UFC’s summer trip to Austin, Texas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup and its main event status to MMA Fighting following a report from All Access MMA. The UFC event takes place June 18 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, as MMA Fighting previously reported.

The winner of the featherweight bout will be very well positioned in the 145-pound ladder. Kattar is three months removed from an impressive showing in his second UFC headliner, a Fight Night decision over Giga Chigadze that shook off the doldrums of a brutal decision loss and subsequent layoff from a meeting with ex-champ Max Holloway.

Emmett’s layoff came courtesy of a bad knee injury suffered in a decision win over Shane Burgos. This past December, he returned to the octagon and returned to form with a decision over Dan Ige to extend his current winning streak to four fights.

The card also includes Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues and Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus.