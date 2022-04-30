The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano start time, TV schedule for the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. The fight card will air exclusively on the streaming service DAZN. This post will detail the full fight card and its start time and the expected time for the main event.

The main card airs on DAZN and starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is listed as follows:

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker - for the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena - for WBC international flyweight title

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos - for WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

The main event ring walks are expected to take place approximately at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world lightweight titles