UFC Vegas 53 in Tweets: Pros react Marlon Vera’s bloody victory over Rob Font

Entering UFC Vegas 53, fight fans expected nothing less than a “Fight of the Year” contender when Rob Font and Marlon Vera finally locked horns.

With Font looking to erase the memory from his hard-fought loss to Jose Aldo and Vera hoping to improve from his stoppage win over Frankie Edgar, the scene was set for bantamweight fireworks.

But after 25 hard minutes where fans witnessed the two pugilists batter each other, it was Vera who emerged the victor.

Below is how their fellow fighters’ reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font

Chito continues to get better . Amazing start ! #UFCVegas53 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 1, 2022

Man font had a crazy pace and max Holloway still out struck him that’s crazy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

What a fight shout out to Team Iridium #UFCVegas53 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 1, 2022

Great scrap between the two warriors!!! RESPECT @ufc #UFCVegas53 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) May 1, 2022

Good for chito, dude is an animal #hespect #UFCVegas53 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 1, 2022

What an absolute showing from both these gentlemen. 135 is very very much alive!!! #UFCVegas53 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 1, 2022

Goddamn that was a great fucking fight! Huge congrats to @chitoveraUFC, insane skill and toughness from them both. pic.twitter.com/MweunYp9Qw — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 1, 2022

Hell yeah that’s the comrade @AndreiArlovski with another att win! — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 1, 2022

Even if you disagree with the decision, @AndreiArlovski is an absolute LEGEND. #Respect #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

One judge thought Andrei Arlovski was Jake Collier. You didn’t hear that from me tho . I’m not the one to be starting rumors #UFCVegas53 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 1, 2022

I think Arlovski’s balls are hot. pic.twitter.com/4VOHbfWJjj — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 1, 2022

Great fight !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 1, 2022

Brito is a G for still fighting after his uncle passed away today. My condolences — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 1, 2022

That killed my vibe — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) May 1, 2022

Congrats killer! Att strikes again Grant Dawson #UFCVegas53 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 1, 2022

Great fight. Competitive. Dawson is a beast once the fights hit the mat. Hats off to him. Was pulling for our Long Island boy, Jared Gordon. #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Good win for Dawson. The was a war. #UFCVegas53 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 1, 2022

That was a good fight, keep your head up Jared Gordon you fought a good fight ✊ #UFCVegas53 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 1, 2022

Ugh That was a war so much heart from my brother. @JFlashGordonMMA love u — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

High level fight from these gents! Loving every minute #UFCVegas53 @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) May 1, 2022

Exciting fight @MMATristan . Tough luck but you’ll be back. #UFCVegas53 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 1, 2022

Refs enforcing the rules! You LOVE to see it! And I’m pulling for Connelly. He needs to get the finish this RD, IMO to win this. #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Congrats @DarrenElkinsMMA on your 50th @ufc takedown I’m so glad it wasn’t against me :) #UFCVegas53 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 30, 2022

The damage does it again!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

Elkins has my parlays jumpin . Good fight by these two #UFCVegas53 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 1, 2022

I will fight @DarrenElkinsMMA this summer. May the just bleed gods deem it so. @danawhite — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 1, 2022

U can’t be in the UFC with no takedown defense. You will get exposed ‍♂️ #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 30, 2022

This guys like wait how is Elkins stronger than peirera — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 30, 2022

Was pulling for G3, but Jotko did a great job neutralizing the TD exchanges and staying on top of controlling the cage grappling. #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2022