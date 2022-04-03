Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito added to UFC Vegas 53 lineup

Andre Fili will return to action at the end of the month.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Fili and Joanderson Brito has been added to UFC Vegas 53, which takes place April 30 at the APEX.

Brito revealed the booking on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Fili will look for his first win since June 2020 when he defeated Charles Jourdain via split decision at UFC on ESPN 10. “Touchy” went on to drop a unanimous decision to Bryce Mitchell four months later. In his most recent appearance, Fili looked in peak form against Daniel Pineda at UFC Vegas 30 this past June before an accidental eye poke from Fili led to the bout being called a no contest.

Brito will look for his first UFC victory after having his 12-fight unbeaten streak snapped by Bill Algeo in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 46 in January. “Tubarao” earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this past August with a technical unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes.

UFC Vegas 53 will be headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.