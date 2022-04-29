Cain Velasquez releases statement in support of sexual assault survivors organization

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has released another statement, this time in support of a sexual assault survivors organization.

Velasquez, who was arrested on Feb. 28 on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, directed fans to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), an anti-sexual violence non-profit. He wrote “we need to stand up and push for change” as April’s National Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention months come to an end.

Velasquez, 39, remains in jail as he awaits his legal fate on an attempted murder charge that could net a life sentence plus 20 years. The ex-champ is accused of shooting into a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, a man charged with molesting a close family relative, and ramming his vehicle into Goularte’s during a high-speed truck chase that stretched over 11 miles in Morgan Hill, Calif. During the alleged shooting, Goularte’s 63-year-old stepfather was struck once and hospitalized.

Goularte, who prosecutors say was accused by one victim of molesting him 100 times, had been granted supervised released by the court after being charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor. He allegedly was on the way to pick up a monitoring device when the alleged shooting and chase occurred. Goularte’s attorney has denied the charges and said the man has been forced into hiding.

Velasquez remains in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) jail after being denied bail by a judge who characterized his actions as “extreme recklessness to human life.” Earlier this month, his attorneys asked to delay his plea hearing.

In a previous statement, Velasquez thanked supporters and asked “the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start.”

Dozens of MMA industry vets and fighters have declared their support for Velasquez, with several of his teammates at American Kickboxing Academy showing up to court.