UFC Vegas 53 preview show: Reaction to Rob Font’s weight miss ahead of main event vs. Marlon Vera

Rob Font and Marlon Vera will still headline Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 event despite the former missing weight for the first time in his career.

Ahead of the pivotal bantamweight showdown between Font and Vera, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Font’s weight miss, whether it will make an impact on the fight itself, the other top storylines heading in, the historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match at MSG on Saturday night, and more.

