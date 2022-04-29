‘Promise made promise kept’: Dustin Poirier donates $20,000 to Charles Oliveira’s project in Brazil

Dustin Poirier came through with his promise and donated $20,000 to Charles Oliveira Institute, a social program created by the UFC lightweight champion to teach martial arts for free to unprivileged kids in Guaruja, Brazil.

“Promise made promise kept,” Poirier announced through The Good Fight Foundation, his nonprofit in Lafayette, La. “We are supporting Charles [and] his mission to empower the youth of Brazil. All the best to you in your upcoming title defense.”

Just moments after he lost to the Brazilian via third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 in December, Poirier told Oliveira he was going to make the donation to a charity of his choice, saying he was “proud” of the lightweight champ and wanted to “support the kids.”

“You’re awesome, brother,” Oliveira reacted Friday on social media. “Only gratitude. Thank you for the love, Dustin Poirier.”

Oliveira, who started his own martial arts journey by training for free in a gym in Guaruja, is scheduled to defend the UFC title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, which goes down May 7 in Phoenix. The UFC has yet to announce Poirier’s next bout.