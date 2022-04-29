Filed under: News Latest News Videos Video: Boxing fans heckle Jake Paul at Taylor vs. Serrano Q&A By MMA Fighting Newswire Apr 29, 2022, 2:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Boxing fans had a few laughs at Jake Paul’s expense during a fan Q&A in support of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight on Saturday, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Get the latest gear UFC 273 Event T-Shirt Men’s UFC Ticket Module Shirt UFC Venum Replica Men’s Hoodie UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt Conor McGregor ‘Screaming Gorilla’ T-Shirt UFC 273 Women's Event Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting Jan Blachowicz details ‘scary’ injury that left him temporarily paralyzed on one side of body Morning Report: Jose Aldo makes case against ‘cheating’ T.J. Dillashaw and ‘clown’ Henry Cejudo title fight options Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1M bet on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Paul says he’ll give winnings to Serrano Joanna Jedrzejczyk inks new multi-fight deal with UFC ahead of return against Zhang Weili Morning Report: Jake Paul unleashes expletive-filled tirade at Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them’ Jorge Masvidal issued stay away order from Colby Covington, enters official not guilty plea Loading comments...
