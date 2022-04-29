Taylor vs. Serrano weigh-in results: Katie Taylor holds slight edge over Amanda Serrano on the scale ahead of historic title fight

The biggest women’s boxing bout of all-time is officially set for Saturday night at The World’s Most Famous Arena.

Katie Taylor will put her WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight championships on the line against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event will air on DAZN pay-per-view.

The stars, along with the bells and whistles were in full effect during the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday. Ahead of the headliners weighing in, WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair introduced Serrano, while Taylor was introduced by fellow pro wrestler and Belair’s WrestleMania opponent Becky Lynch.

Serrano hit the scale at 133.6 pounds, while Taylor hit the mark as well with a one-pound advantage at 134.6 pounds.

Following the successful weigh-ins, Serrano was asked to give her thoughts on the massive event, and the excitement behind it.

“And they say women can’t sell,” Serrano said. “I just need to be vintage Amanda Serrano [to win].”

Serrano’s promoter, and fellow boxer, Most Valuable Promotion’s Jake Paul was asked to put his fighter over in his interview. Instead, Paul took the chance to cut a heel promo on the Irish fans in the building.

“What I do have to say for the Irish is I feel bad for y’all because this is the start of Katie Taylor’s losing streak, just like Conor McGregor.”

Taylor, and her promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, took a more humble, and promotional approach to their final comments ahead of Saturday night.

“I feel great, I’m ready to step in there, and I’m ready to hear those words, ‘And still, world champion,’ Taylor said.

“Forget men’s boxing, forget women’s boxing, this is one of the greatest fights of all-time between two of the greatest to ever lace them up,” Hearn said.

See full weigh-in results below:

Main Card (DAZN at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Katie Taylor (134.6) vs. Amanda Serrano (133.6)

Jessie Vargas (153) vs. Liam Smith (154)

Franchon Crews Dezurn (166.8) vs. Elin Cederroos (167.8)

Galal Yafai (111.8) vs. Miguel Cartagena (110.4)

Austin Williams (158.8) vs. Chordale Booker (157.4)

Reshat Mati (143.8) vs. Joe Eli Hernandez (144.2)

Skye Nicolson (125.6) vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis (TBA)

Khalil Coe (174.6) vs. William Langston (173)