Video: Kevin Holland announces June 18 UFC bout with Tim Means by beating up Big Bird

Kevin Holland is continuing on with his out-of-the-box fight announcements as he prepares for his second UFC appearance in the welterweight division in his home state of Texas.

Holland took to social media to announce he is facing Tim Means at the UFC’s event on June 18, which takes place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the booking with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.

During the announcement — which first appeared on Holland’s OnlyFans page, per his manager Oren Hodak of KOReps — Holland is seen taking a phone call getting the news of the bout before attacking Big Bird, the iconic character from the children’s show Sesame Street.

Watch the video of Holland’s announcement below:

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!!



Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 29, 2022

It was a successful transition from middleweight down to welterweight for the first time in Holland’s UFC tenure when he finished Alex Oliveira via second-round TKO at UFC 272. The victory snapped a three-fight winless streak, which included a pair of main event unanimous decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson.

Means enters the bout on a three-fight win streak, which includes decision wins over Mike Perry, Nicolas Dalby. and Laureano Staropoli. “Dirty Bird” will make his 25th octagon appearance.