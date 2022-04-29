Marcus Buchecha vs. Hugo Cunha official for ONE 157 with ‘Reug Reug’ injured

Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcus Almeida has a new opponent for his return to ONE Championship in May.

With “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, the promotion announced Friday that “Buchecha” will now meet fellow Brazilian heavyweight Hugo Cunha at ONE Championship 157, which goes down May 20 in Singapore.

Almeida (2-0) was victorious via first-round submission in his first two MMA bouts under the ONE banner in 2021, tapping Anderson “Braddock” Silva and Ji Won Kang. Before making the transition to MMA, “Buchecha” won two ADCC gold medals and 13 jiu-jitsu world championships.

Cunha (6-1), a multiple time wrestling champion in Brazil, won his first six MMA bouts via stoppage to earn a shot at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 but withdrew from the card. Cunha then signed with ONE, losing a split decision to Dustin Joynson this past February.

ONE 157 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and be headlined by two muay thai championship bouts. Prajanchai PK Saenchai faces Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event, while Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy Vienot closes the show.