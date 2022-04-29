Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling vs. Jose Aldo, Romanov’s historic betting line, Raufeon Stots joins the show

Should the UFC go with Jose Aldo as the next challenger to Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight championship?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck leads a ‘Free-For-All Friday,’ taking your calls about a potential Sterling vs. Aldo bout and whether or not Aldo should get the shot over T.J. Dillashaw, Alexandr Romanov heading into his UFC Vegas 53 matchup with Chase Sherman as the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, the main event of Saturday’s card at the APEX between Rob Font and Marlon Vera, how to improve judging in MMA, more MMA fantasy draft chatter, and more.

In addition, the brand new interim Bellator bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (1:13:10) joins the show to recap his third-round stoppage win over Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279 this past Saturday to capture the title, why he hopes Danny Sabatello defeats Leandro Higo in their upcoming grand prix matchup on June 24, Sergio Pettis, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

