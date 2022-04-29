Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano weigh-in video

Watch live video of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as they weigh in for their title bout on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, courtesy of DAZN.

Taylor (20-0), the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion, defends her titles against Amanda Serrano (42-1-1) in the event’s headliner, which airs on DAZN pay-per-view. Both fighters can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their title fight.

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano weigh-ins are expected to take place at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out Taylor vs. Serrano weigh-in results below.

Main Card (DAZN at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston