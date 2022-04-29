UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 53 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceeding courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com as well as highlights courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 53 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, top-tier bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera can weigh no more than 136 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario