PFL 2 results: Renan Ferreira scores knockout record, pulls ahead of Season 3 champ Bruno Cappelozza

Season 3 PFL heavyweight champ Bruno Cappelozza pulled off another concussive first-round finish at PFL 2. But he has a “Problema” on his hands.

Cappelozza’s TKO stoppage of Stuart Austin in the headliner of Thursday’s regular-season action came at the 4:24 mark of the first with a flurry of strikes from mount. Cappelozza thumped Austin with several shots before his trademark right set up the finish. It still wasn’t good enough, however, to put the champ in first place on the Season 4 leaderboard with Denis Goltsov and Renan Ferreira earning quicker finishes the same night.

The 6-8 Ferreira, whose PFL tenure got off to a rocky start, shot out of the Season 4 cannon with a 26-second stoppage of Jamelle Jones, setting a new knockout record for the tournament-based promotion.

PFL 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin took place at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, and aired live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Wade extends Palmer’s slide

Four-time PFL tourney vet Chris Wade got off to a good start in his latest bid for the $1 million prize, outpointing two-time champ Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Wade pressed the action against Palmer, whose overhand left wasn’t enough to deter his opponent over three rounds of hit-and-run action. Neither fighter ever got out of first gear, but Wade’s ability to deny the wrestling specialist a solid takedown was a game-changer, allowing him to dictate where the fight took place. He had a hard time chasing down Palmer, and combinations were scarce from both competitors. But after a loss in the Season 3 featherweight finals, Wade is headed a different direction than Palmer, who’s now lost his past three.

Accidental foul brings technical decision for Brendan Loughnane

A clash of heads opened a nasty cut on Ryoji Kudo’s forehead, forcing a doctor’s stoppage in his bout against Brendan Loughnane at the 3:00 mark of Round 3. After a slow start that included a knockdown, Loughnane’s later work earned him a technical decision with 29-28 scores across the board.

A left hook put Loughnane on the verge of going out as Kudo found his way inside. At times, it seemed like Loughnane wasn’t able to pull the trigger. But he upped his pace in a close second round and used his wrestling to repeatedly ground Kudo, who was cut trying to get one back with a takedown attempt.

With three points for his decision, Loughnane is tied with featherweights Bubba Jenkins, Sheymon Moraes and Alejandro Flores in Season 4 totals.

Ferreira steamrolls Jones

After a controversial start to his PFL career, Renan Ferreira was looking to make an impression in Season 4. Just 25 seconds into his first outing, he did just that, starching Jamelle Jones with a kick and flurry of punches.

Referee Keith Peterson couldn’t close fast enough after the 6-8 Ferreira’s front kick went shin-to-chin on Jones, who crumpled forward and flattened out with a series of punishing follow-ups to the skull.

After a missed tap and no-contest against Fabricio Werdum in Season 3, Ferreira has put together three wins and earns six points in his Season 4 total.

Goltsov pounds out Goodale

Cody Goodale appeared to have little answer for two-season PFL vet Denis Goltsov, who picked up the second finish of the card with a first-round stoppage via ground and pound. Goltsov tenderized the head and body with his lead hand before a trip takedown put him in position to do damage. At 3:20 of the opening frame, the referee saved Goodale, whose eye was badly swollen from the onslaught. With a six-point finish, Goltsov took an early lead over the heavyweight field, including Ante Delija, who beat him to the finals in Season 3.

Full PFL 2: Cappelozza vs. Austin results:

Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:24

Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo via technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via KO (kick, punches) - Round 1, 0:25

Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:20

Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (punches) - Round 2, 0:59

Bubba Jenkins def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Klidson Abreu def. Adam Keresh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sheymon Moraes def. Boston Salmon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolaghi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)