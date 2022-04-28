Casey O’Neill out, Maycee Barber now expected to face Jessica Eye at UFC 276

With Casey O’Neill out of action until 2023 after suffering a torn ACL in training, Jessica Eye has a new opponent for UFC 276.

The one-time UFC title challenger is now expected to face Maycee Barber at the upcoming card on July 2, which anchors the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. BJPenn.com initially reported the switch.

Barber accepts the fight just days after she put on a dominant performance against Montana De La Rosa to notch her second straight win. The 23-year-old flyweight looks to continue her momentum after she stormed on to the UFC scene following a contract won on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Meanwhile, Eye looks to get back in the win column after suffering three consecutive losses including a unanimous decision to Jennifer Maia in her previous outing.

Eye was initially scheduled to return in March but she was knocked out of her scheduled fight with Manon Fiorot with an injury. The Ohio native will now return in July against Barber.