Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1M bet on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Paul says he’ll give winnings to Serrano

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn are raising the stakes for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

The historic women’s championship boxing bout goes down this Saturday in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York with Taylor defending her undisputed lightweight championship against Serrano, a seven-division champion. At Thursday’s press conference for the event their respective managers (Hearn represents Taylor, while Paul represents Serrano) made a friendly and expensive wager.

“I’ve got a bet for you Eddie,” Paul said.

“I’m not getting a tattoo,” Hearn joked, referencing the tattoo bet that Paul made ahead of his December 2021 rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

“I’ll bet you all the jewelry that I’m wearing right now that Amanda wins the fight,” Paul said.

Hearn then said he was hoping to bet more than that and the two eventually pushed the wager to $1,000,000. Paul looked to seal the deal right then and there with a handshake, but Hearn said “we’ll get it together” and implied he’d like to have some paperwork put together for the bet first. However, the two eventually shook on it.

Serrano joked that there was “no pressure” on her now, then spoke about the importance of the fight.

“It’s definitely been a long time,” Serrano said. “We’re finally getting our shine thanks to all of you guys, Madison Square Garden, can’t ask for a better place to make history once again. Sitting here, I made history, I won my Golden Gloves here at the Hulu Theater and I made history on DAZN becoming a seven-division world champion and I plan to do the same thing at the big Garden. It’s my first fight there, but I shine under pressure.”

The fighters spoke highly of one another and eschewed any trash talk, with Taylor also focusing on the magnitude of the event.

“Definitely I’m very, very proud of this event. It does feel different just seeing the media today, looking at the amount of media that we had to do all week as well. I’m sick of talking about myself, but it’s been an amazing week and definitely very, very different than to how I started boxing as a nine or 10 year old when I had to pretend to be a boy to actually get fights.

“Women’s boxing wasn’t even a sanctioned sport in Ireland. Now here we are headlining Madison Square Garden, the most iconic venue in boxing, making history as the biggest female fight in boxing history.”

Paul closed out the press conference by reminding Hearn of their bet and suggesting that his winnings will go to his fighter, not himself.

“When Amanda wins, I’m giving your million dollars to her,” Paul said.

The complete Taylor vs. Serrano press conference can be watched below.