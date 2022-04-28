Will UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou get his wish and box Tyson Fury?

That question is discussed following Fury’s sixth-round KO win over Dillian Whyte this past Saturday and the post-fight moment between the two combat sports champions. In addition, the panel will also react to the Bellator doubleheader and the UFC’s event at the APEX over the weekend and which fighter was the MVP of the slate, Henry Cejudo’s chances for a championship fight in his return to the UFC, UFC Vegas 53 this Saturday — which will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Marlon Vera — the history making boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs and Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

