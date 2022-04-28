PFL announces venue for upcoming trio of Atlanta events

The PFL has a venue for the second half of the 2022 season.

The league announced Thursday via press release that its previously scheduled June 17, June 24, and July 1 events in Atlanta will take place at Overtime Elite Arena. This is the first time that the SmartCage has made the trip to Georgia’s capital.

Events will air live on ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service.

“Following an electrifying start to the 2022 PFL Regular Season, we’re excited to announce that the Professional Fighters League will host three events at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on June 17, 24 and July 1,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in the release. “Atlanta is a leading sport, culture, and entertainment hub and we’re looking forward to working with a disruptive partner like OTE to bring the best MMA fighters in the world to the city.”

The 2022 PFL season kicked off on April 20 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, with two more events set to take place at that venue on Thursday night and on May 6. The events mark the first set of fights for the league’s heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, men’s lightweight, women’s lightweight, and featherweight rosters.

Dates and locations for the 2022 playoffs are still to be determined.