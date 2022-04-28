DWCS signees Armen Petrosyan, Caio Borralho set to meet at July 9 UFC event

UFC’s Fight Night show on July 9 will feature a clash between middleweight prospects Armen Petrosyan and Caio Borralho, the company announced Wednesday. The promotion has yet to officially confirm the location and headlining attraction for the event.

Petrosyan (7-1), who joined the company after knocking out Kaloyan Kolev with a head kick at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, emerged victorious in his UFC debut with a split decision call over former LFA champion Gregory Rodrigues.

Borralho (11-1, 1 no contest) is a two-time DWCS alum, defeating Aaron Jeffery and Aaron Jeffery in a span of three weeks. Borralho won a technical decision over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in the co-main event of the recent UFC Vegas 51 card when an unintentional knee forced a premature end to the contest.

The lineup for July 9 currently includes Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes and Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey at flyweight, a clash of bantamweights Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade, and a middleweight showdown featuring Abdul Razak Alhassan and Jamie Pickett.