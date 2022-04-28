Heck of a Morning: MMA Draft chatter, Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez, Urijah Faber joins the show

If you were promoting a brand new MMA organization and you were taking part in a multi-league draft, and all active fighters were available to be drafted, who would you choose first?

That question is discussed by a lot of callers on this edition of Heck of a Morning with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. Listeners give their thoughts where they would draft certain names such as Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Max Holloway, and others. In addition, questions about the UFC Vegas 53 main event this Saturday between Rob Font and Marlon Vera, interest levels in a potential boxing bout between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez, and more.

Also, former WEC champion and multi-time UFC title challenger Urijah Faber (51:08) joins the show to discuss his new MMA promotion Urijah Faber’s A-1 Combat and their inaugural event this Sunday on UFC Fight Pass, Maycee Barber’s recent win over Montana De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 52, how he would book Aljamain Sterling’s next bantamweight title defense, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

