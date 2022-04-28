UFC announces return to London on July 23

The UFC is back in London.

On Thursday, the promotion announced it is making its second trip to The O2 in London on July 23, following a successful return to the U.K. this past March.

What's better than one #UFCLondon? How about two in the same year!



After an incredible night in March, the UFC Octagon will return to London on !



Let's run it back! pic.twitter.com/yy5GgKIVIz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 28, 2022

Tickets for the event will go on general sale on May 27, with Fight Club and O2 priority members having the first opportunity to purchase on May 25. Fans can also register online to gain access to ticket sales on May 26.

No bouts have been officially announced for the card, though MMA Fighting has confirmed that undefeated flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev is expected to fight Charles Johnson at this event. Mokaev made a successful UFC debut in London on March 19, 2022.

That event marked the UFC’s first event in London since the outbreak of COVID-19 and was widely hailed as one of the year’s best fight cards. In the main event, Tom Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov and several other English fighters put on highlight-reel performances including Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann.

Afterwards, UFC President Dana White was effusive in his praise for the fighters who competed at the event, going as far as to reward every finish on the card with a $50,000 bonus, and he suggested that they would likely hold a second event in London this year.