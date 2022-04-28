Morning Report: Jake Paul unleashes expletive-filled tirade at Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them’

Jake Paul is still beating the drum for fights with Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has become one of the dominant characters in MMA media over the last year by cultivating feuds with some of MMA’s most prominent stars and aging legends. Most recently, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has been the one to catch Paul’s ire, with the two engaging in heated back-and-forths via social media. And never one to miss an opportunity, while promoting the boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor this weekend, Paul decided to cut a fresh promo on Bisping and the rest of the UFC’s roster, including an old favorite, Jorge Masvidal.

“I also think it’s a silly callout,” Paul told reporters at a media event on Wednesday (h/t The Mac Life). “It’s an easy fight for me. It’s a one-round fight. He’s an old guy, but here’s the thing about me: if someone talks s***, I have to f*** them up. I have a f****** problem in my head. If someone talks s***, let’s f****** settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really ‘bout that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. So these guys who think they’re so tough, these ‘UFC champions’ who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them.

“And I’ve got time. I’ve got time to do it. I’m young. So any of them can get it. As fast as we get these deals done, I’m knocking them all out. Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool, let’s get in the ring you motherf*****, you p****. If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f****** ring you p****. Masvidal, you p****. These guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana f****** owns them. They’re a bunch of f****** p****** that hide behind the f****** contract.”

Masvidal was a target of Paul’s months ago, and even merited a shoutout in the diss track Paul made to Dana White, but “Gamebred” has fallen out of favor lately in favor of Bisping. The one-time UFC middleweight champion has been more than willing to indulge Paul but has maintained, as have others, that calling out a 40-year old man with one eye is probably not the best look for the YouTuber. But, as Paul told The Mac Life, he’s not concerned with the optics.

“To be honest, I don’t care about the criticisms,” Paul said. “To me it’s if you’re a man who is around my weight and you want to talk s*** and you can fight, then let’s get in the ring and settle it, because I’m sick and tired of these UFC champions or these guys that think they’re tough. It started with Ben Askren, then Tyron Woodley, I’ve proven I can beat these guys up and to me, it’s easy. So if they’re gonna talk s*** on Twitter, let’s settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you can back up that s*** talk. Let’s see how tough these boys really are.”

For his part, Bisping seems to be tiring of this entire ordeal, dismissing Paul’s comments on his Twitter.

@jakepaul do you not realize how pathetic you sound? I have nothing at all to prove. You on the other hand refuse to fight anyone in their prime. Good for you man, make your money, but please stop acting like a real fighter. Your a successful side show. And that’s ok. pic.twitter.com/sDv1yCAGAF — michael (@bisping) April 27, 2022

With Masvidal under UFC contract, and Bisping facing a tough road to get sanctioned for a fight due to his myriad medical issues, it seems likely that, for now, Paul’s relentless trash talk with remain just that. Instead, the most likely next opponent for “The Problem Child” is Tommy Fury, the younger brother of boxing great Tyson Fury, who just picked up a win this past weekend on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s epic win over Dillian Whyte.

