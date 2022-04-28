Ex-GLORY champion Jason Wilnis signs with KSW, set for debut at KSW 70 on May 28

Ex-GLORY kickboxing champion Jason Wilnis has found a new fighting home after inking a deal to join the roster at KSW with his debut already set for May.

At KSW 70 on May 28, Wilnis will clash with fellow undefeated prospect Radoslaw Paczuski in a middleweight bout as part of the card headlined by former world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski taking on ex-middleweight champion Michal Materla in a special attraction.

Wilnis will be making his third appearance in mixed martial arts after making the transition from kickboxing where he amassed an incredibly impressive record including a past win over current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as well as multiple victories over top UFC prospect Alex Pereira.

Since making his move to MMA, Wilnis has gone 2-0 with a knockout in his debut and then a unanimous decision victory in his second fight while competing under the Levels Fight League banner.

Now Wilnis will begin competing in KSW, which boasts an impressive roster across numerous divisions while promoting cards in Poland.