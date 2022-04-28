PFL 2 Results: Cappelozza vs. Austin

MMA Fighting has PFL 2 results for the Cappelozza vs. Austin fight card Thursday night at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.
In the heavyweight main event, Season 3 heavyweight tournament winner Bruno Cappelozza faces off with Season 3 vet Stuart Austin in the PFL SmartCage.
In the co-headliner, two-time featherweight tournament champ Lance Palmer returns for his fourth season and fights Season 3 featherweight finalist Chris Wade.
Check out the PFL 1 results below.
Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin
Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak
Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon
Loading comments...