PFL 2 Results: Cappelozza vs. Austin

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Bruno Cappelozza, Stuart Austin at PFL 2 weigh-ins

MMA Fighting has PFL 2 results for the Cappelozza vs. Austin fight card Thursday night at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

In the heavyweight main event, Season 3 heavyweight tournament winner Bruno Cappelozza faces off with Season 3 vet Stuart Austin in the PFL SmartCage.

In the co-headliner, two-time featherweight tournament champ Lance Palmer returns for his fourth season and fights Season 3 featherweight finalist Chris Wade.

Check out the PFL 2 results below.

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi

