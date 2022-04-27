Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich in the works for July 30 card expected as UFC 277

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich are expected to meet on July 30 at the upcoming card that is expected to be UFC 277 on pay-per-view.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. ESPN initially reported the matchup.

The fight will serve as the biggest opportunity for Pavlovich since he suffered a loss to Alistair Overeem in his octagon debut back in 2018. Since that fight, Pavlovich has rattled off three straight wins — all by knockout — while defeating Marcelo Golm, Maurice Greene and most recently a victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov in March.

Now Pavlovich will look to extend his winning streak against one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the sport.

Lewis has been a highlight reel performer for almost every fight he’s had in the UFC with a slew of jaw-dropping knockouts on his resume. Over his last five wins, Lewis has picked up stoppages over Curtis Blaydes, Chris Daukaus and Aleksei Oleinik.

When he returns in July, Lewis will be attempting to bounce back from a knockout loss after he fell to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 in his hometown of Houston.

Lewis vs. Pavlovich is the latest addition to the July 30 card, which is expected to serve as the second pay-per-view that month with UFC 276 also planned for July 2.