UFC returns to Texas for a Fight Night event in Austin on June 18

The UFC is heading back to Texas.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck that the UFC will heading to Austin, Texas on June 18 for a Fight Night event. The event will be the UFC’s second trip to Texas this year, following UFC 271 which was held in Houston in February. MMA Junkie was the first to report the news.

The UFC has been to Austin three times in the past for Fight Night events, most recently in 2018 which was headlined by a welterweight fight between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros. Each of their three previous trips have been held at the Frank Erwin Center.

A main event has yet to be finalized for the card but a number of other matchups have already been announced for the card including middleweight bouts between Phil Hawes and Deron Winn, Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues, and Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus.