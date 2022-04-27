ONE, Prime Video announce multi-year streaming deal

ONE Championship has secured a new multi-year streaming deal in the United States and Canada. The company announced Wednesday that it has come to an agreement with Amazon’s Prime Video for 12 live events annually. According to a press release, the date and card for the inaugural card “will be announced later this year.”

ONE, which has never held an event outside of Asia, has a long list of popular names in its roster, including Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Sage Northcutt, Shinya Aoki, Angela Lee, and John Lineker.

Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, stated in a release that “we are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”

Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of ONE, also stated the company is “thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada.”

“As the world’s largest martial arts organization,” he said, “we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

ONE’s next card is scheduled for May 20 in Singapore, and it includes two interesting grappling matches featuring the Ruotolo brothers. Aoki will enter the cage to grapple Kade Ruotolo, while Tye Ruotolo meets Garry Tonon.