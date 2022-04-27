The MMA Hour with Eddie Hearn and Joe Markowski in studio, Charles Jourdain, Yancy Medeiros, and Arjan Bhullar

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain looks back at his UFC Vegas 52 win over Lando Vannata.

1:30 p.m.: ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar discusses his contract standoff with ONE Championship, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in-studio to preview Saturday’s historic boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

2:45 p.m.: DAZN executive Joe Markowski joins us in-studio to discuss the Taylor vs. Serrano bout, the latest with DAZN, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Veteran lightweight Yancy Medeiros looks back at his recent win over Emmanuel Sanchez in his Bellator debut.

3:45 p.m.: GC discusses his best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:05 p.m.: I answer your questions in the latest round of On the Nose.

