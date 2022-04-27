 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Eddie Hearn and Joe Markowski in studio, Charles Jourdain, Yancy Medeiros, and Arjan Bhullar

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain looks back at his UFC Vegas 52 win over Lando Vannata.

1:30 p.m.: ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar discusses his contract standoff with ONE Championship, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Eddie Hearn joins us in-studio to preview Saturday’s historic boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

2:45 p.m.: DAZN executive Joe Markowski joins us in-studio to discuss the Taylor vs. Serrano bout, the latest with DAZN, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Veteran lightweight Yancy Medeiros looks back at his recent win over Emmanuel Sanchez in his Bellator debut.

3:45 p.m.: GC discusses his best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:05 p.m.: I answer your questions in the latest round of On the Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

