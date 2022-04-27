Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre reminds Kamaru Usman to stay focused: ‘There’s a lot of guys that can beat Usman’

Georges St-Pierre knows better than anyone else in MMA history what it’s like to sit atop the welterweight division. Currently occupying the throne in the UFC is none other than Kamaru Usman.

Widely regarded as not just the greatest fighter of all time at welterweight, but the greatest fighter of all-time overall, St-Pierre’s lone competition in that discussion over recent years has been the continually impressive Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” last title defense was his fifth and saw him extend the record for most consecutive wins in the division with 15, which was previously held by St-Pierre at 13.

Usman’s last fight was largely considered to have come against his toughest possible opponent, Colby Covington. Regardless of the challenge, Usman walked away on top for the second time in their rivalry when earning a unanimous decision. Going forward, the champion has voiced plenty of interest in facing boxing’s pound-for-pound kingpin, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in the ring. But as his fellow legend knows, you can’t get distracted in the game of combat.

“I believe there’s a lot of guys that can beat Usman,” St-Pierre told MMA News. “I do believe personally Usman is the best right now in the division but that doesn’t mean he is invincible. He needs to always stay on top of the game. It’s hard to be champion and it’s even harder to stay champion. I’m sure if you ask Usman, he’ll tell you the same thing.

“He’s on a tear right now, he looks phenomenal but there’s a lot of guys that can give him a lot of trouble like Khamzat Chimaev. Leon Edwards, maybe. Usman so far has been a puzzle that no one is able to solve. He’s incredible but he needs to stay focused to make sure he never underestimates nobody and trains for every fight like it’s the hardest fight he’s ever had.”

“GSP” managed to do what most in MMA haven’t been able to do, which is going out on top. Ruling the 170-pound weight class for essentially his entire career up until his swan song, St-Pierre overcame early setbacks against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra before rounding out his game, avenging his losses, and never tasting defeat ever again. As a result, the Canadian closed out his illustrious career with a second divisional title when submitting Michael Bisping after a four-year layoff in their 2017 showdown.

“Nobody’s invincible, everybody can be beat,” St-Pierre said of Usman. “It’s not the best fighter that wins the fight very often. It’s the question about the fighter that fights the best the night of the fight and there’s a lot of things that can influence the result of a fight.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Late happy birthday to the real G.O.A.T., the one and only Megumi Fujii!

