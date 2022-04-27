Rankings Show: Who is the *real* No. 1 light heavyweight in MMA? Plus Khamzat’s ascension, featherweight madness, more

Will the *real* No. 1 light heavyweight in the world please stand up?

The MMA Fighting Rankings Show returns after another monster month to debate the MVP of April, Khamzat Chimaev’s torrid ascension up the welterweight ranks, and predict the breakout name of an action-packed May. Then, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by old pals Damon Martin and Jed Meshew for a round of “State Your Case” as we try to make sense of the bizarro world that is the 205-pound division. The gang also makes a few long overdue mea culpas, takes a few well deserved victory laps, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.

Catch new episodes of the Rankings Show on the first Wednesday of every month.