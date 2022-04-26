With Anthony Adams out, Lorenz Larkin now faces newly signed Kyle Stewart at Bellator 280

Lorenz Larkin is now up to three different scheduled opponents for his return to the Bellator cage.

Promotional officials revealed on Tuesday that Anthony Adams has been scratched from the matchup and Larkin will now face Kyle Stewart at Bellator 280, which takes place May 6 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. EuroSport was first to report the change.

Although many feel Larkin is one of the top contenders for the welterweight title, he returns to the middleweight division for the second straight time. “Da Monsoon” defeated former champion Rafael Carvalho at Bellator 258 this past May and will enter the bout on a five-fight win streak.

Stewart is 4-2 since parting ways with the UFC following a loss to Erik Koch at UFC 240 in July 2019. Earlier this month, “Gunz Up” defeated fellow UFC veteran Zak Ottow at XMMA which has led to him inking a multi-fight deal with Bellator, a promotional official confirmed to MMA Fighting.

In addition, Saul Rogers was scratched from his scheduled bout with Soren Bak for undisclosed reasons. Bak will remain on the card and will face Charlie Leary at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

Bellator 280 will be headlined by a heavyweight championship rematch between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.