Nate Diaz rips UFC once again for not booking him, declines Conor McGregor trilogy bout because ‘he sucks’

Nate Diaz is still not happy, and without a fight inside the UFC’s octagon despite multiple requests to get one.

Diaz hasn’t competed since this past June at UFC 263 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in a five-round bout. The 37-year-old, by all accounts, only has one fight left on his contract and wants to fulfill that obligation as soon as possible — something he has asked for since December.

On Monday night, Diaz took to Twitter to publicly put the UFC on blast for not getting the popular fighter on a card. Not only that, he gave his thoughts on a potential trilogy fight with his greatest rival in Conor McGregor.

@ufc I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

“UFC, I been trying to fight everybody and no go, what’s the hold up? I’m not fighting Conor, he sucks,” Diaz stated. “I’ll fight someone. Quit slow rolling me, please. Thanks.”

Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been lobbying for a matchup since Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship main event of UFC 269 this past December. The two were once paired to compete at UFC 230 in November 2018 at Madison Square Garden before a hip injury scratched Poirier from the bout.

This past month, Diaz publicly asked for his release from the UFC due to frustration stemming from his lack of activity.