Heck of a Morning: Interest levels in Henry Cejudo’s comeback, Nate Diaz’s future, Anthony Taylor joins the show

Henry Cejudo seems to be on track to a return to the octagon after announcing his retirement at UFC 249 in May 2020, but how much do people actually care?

On Tuesday’s edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the potential return of “Triple C,” answers questions in regards to who Nate Diaz should fight in his final contracted UFC bout and what his future could look like, what could headline UFC 275 to cap of International Fight Week in July, Cris Cyborg’s next move after her successful title defense at Bellator 279, Tyson Fury’s dominant KO win over Dillian Whyte and where Francis Ngannou fits in the conversation, and more.

In addition, Anthony Taylor joins the program to give his thoughts on past opponent Tommy Fury’s win in the boxing ring this past Saturday, why he doesn’t believe a fight between Fury and Jake Paul will ever happen, and what could be next for “PrettyBoy,” whether it be in boxing or MMA.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

