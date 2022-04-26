Fighter vs. Writer: Joe Lauzon previews fight with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 274, Mike Jackson blasts ‘cheater’ Dean Barry after UFC Vegas 52

On episode 33 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Joe Lauzon stops by to preview his upcoming fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 274 and what led to his return after nearly three years away.

Lauzon will also discuss the differences he’s found with the UFC since the previous ownership team under Lorenzo Fertitta sold the company to Endeavor in 2016. Lauzon also details his plans for any future fights and if he’ll ever actually use the word retirement when it comes to his career.

Also on the show this week, Mike Jackson drops by following a disappointing end in his fight against Dean Barry at UFC Vegas 52. Jackson gives his side of a disqualification win after he suffered a brutal eye gouge in the first round that left him unable to compete.

Jackson also offers a fiery response to Barry saying he was looking for a way out of the fight when he said he wasn’t able to continue.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

