The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Ben Rothwell, Dan Hardy, and Andreas Michael

By Ariel Helwani
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Francis Ngannou will discuss his contract situation with the UFC and a possible boxing exhibition with Tyson Fury.

1:30 p.m.: Ben Rothwell will discuss his departure from the UFC and what’s next.

2 p.m.: Andreas Michael will discuss what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev and more.

2:30 p.m.: Dan Hardy will discuss his upcoming boxing match with Diego Sanchez in July.

3 p.m.: GC and Helwani will discuss GC’s best bets from the past weekend.

