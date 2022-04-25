On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 52

Did Jessica Andrade earn a title shot in her next fight after a first-round standing arm triangle choke submission win over Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 52?

That question is discussed on a brand new edition of On To the Next One as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on their matchmaking hats following the UFC’s most recent event this past Saturday at the APEX. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Claudio Puelles following his slick opening round submission win over Clay Guida in the co-main event, Maycee Barber following her unanimous decision win over Montana De La Rosa, Charles Jourdain and Marc-Andre Barriault following this submission wins to kick off the main card, and more.

