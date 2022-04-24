UFC Vegas 52 and Bellator 279 post-fight show: Reaction to Cris Cyborg, Jessica Andrade headline wins, Fury vs. Ngannou talk

While Cris Cyborg went the distance in her main event bout, Jessica Andrade needed less than a round to get her hand raised.

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 52 and Bellator 279 events, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss Cyborg’s successful title defense, and whether or not challenger Arlene Blencowe should’ve found a way to take a disqualification win after the champion landed an illegal knee in the first round, Andrade’s standing arm triangle submission win over Amanda Lemos and if that earned her a chance to regain the strawweight title in her next appearance.

In addition, the panel talks Raufeon Stots’ Bellator interim bantamweight championship finish of Juan Archuleta, Claudio Puelles’ ceiling in the UFC lightweight division, if Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou could actually happen, and much more.

