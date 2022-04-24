UFC Vegas 52 bonuses: Jessica Andrade gets extra $50,000 for history-making submission

Jessica Andrade has won with slams, one-punch knockouts, and a variety of submissions, but on Saturday at UFC Vegas 52 she executed a maneuver no one in UFC history had ever successfully pulled off.

“Bate Estaca” finished Amanda Lemos with a first-round standing arm-triangle submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday, becoming the first fighter in the promotion’s history to win a fight with the standing variation of that technique. For her history-making finish, Andrade earned one of the evening’s “Performance of the Night” bonuses and an extra $50,000. Andrade also moved into a tie with Amanda Nunes for the most UFC wins (14) by a female fighter.

The other “Performance of the Night” went to Claudio Puelles, who defeated Clay Guida by kneebar submission in the co-main event. It was the third time Puelles has won by kneebar and he is the only UFC fighter to have more than one win by that technique.

Welterweights Sergey Khandozhko and Dwight Grant won the UFC Vegas 52 “Fight of the Night” award. The two battled back and forth with both scoring knockdowns before Khandozhko finished with a flurry in Round 2.