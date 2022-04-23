UFC Vegas 52 video: Claudio Puelles adds another kneebar to his resume with slick submission finish against Clay Guida

Claudio Puelles doesn’t practice the kneebar in the gym everyday but he definitely knows how to pull it off whenever he fights.

In the UFC Vegas 52 co-main event, Puelles added a third kneebar submission to his resume inside the octagon after he made quick work of Clay Guida with his signature finish. Puelles locked up the finish at just 3:01 in the first round as he picks up his fifth win in a row overall.

“Was that a good statement?” Puelles said with a smile. “Listen, I work hard everyday. I changed my life complete. My dream was to be here but not for a fight or two but to face the best. I don’t practice this at the gym. I just know how to do it.”

It was the non-stop movement from Guida that led him to a takedown in the very first exchange in the fight but that game plan backfired almost immediately as Puelles started to threaten with submission from the bottom

Puelles transitioned from armbar to triangle choke and then he looked for an omoplata as Guida had to continue scrambling in an attempt to break free. As soon as Guida cleared his arm from the shoulder lock submission, Puelles saw the opening for the kneebar and he wasted no time grabbing onto the leg.

With his knee hyperextended and Puelles continuing pull backwards, Guida had no choice but to tap out or risk serious damage from the submission.

It was another impressive performance from Puelles as he racked up a third kneebar submission in his past five outings in the UFC. Following the finish, Puelles didn’t have any specific opponent to call out, although he definitely wouldn’t mind a top 15 ranked fighter as he looks to continues his win streak.

“I know I am [ready for a ranked opponent],” Puelles said. “I don’t know if that’s next but I know I am ready.”