UFC Vegas 52 video: Charles Jourdain snatches one-arm guillotine choke to tap out Lando Vannata in first round

Charles Jourdain prefers to strike with his opponents but he’s more than happy to show off his grappling game when the time is right.

The Canadian proved that at UFC Vegas 52 after he landed a knockdown on Lando Vannata before snatching a one-arm guillotine choke to get the tap at just 2:32 into the opening round. Afterwards, Jourdain took the opportunity to call his shot with hopes to take on one of the most dangerous strikers at 145 pounds in his next fight.

“I’m very glad I got the finish,” Jourdain said. “Lando’s the hardest guy I’ve ever fought but I clipped him and I got the finish. I like the power guillotine and as you can see it’s very deep.

“I have a name in mind, but I would love to face Edson Barboza. I want to leave my life in there and I want to face the best strikers.”

Prior to his call out, Jourdain went to battle with Vannata in what was definitely one of the most anticipated matchups on the entire card.

The featherweights were throwing heavy leather from the first exchange with Vannata mixing in a takedown and then launching a rapid-fire flurry once the fight got back on the feet. Just after snapping Jourdain’s head back with a well-timed uppercut, the Canadian steadied himself and started coming back at him with a striking attack of his own.

A straight left-hand down the middle tagged Vannata on the chin and put him on the mat as Jourdain pounced on the opening rather than just allowing his opponent to get back to the feet.

The strategy paid off as Jourdain immediately grabbed onto the guillotine choke and he put maximum pressure on Vannata’s neck after falling back into guard until there was no chance for an escape. That’s when the tap came as Jourdan notched his second win in a row and third victory in his past four performances in the UFC.