Watch Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 52’s main event Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Amanda Lemos — the No. 9 strawweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — faced off with former strawweight champion and one-time flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The matchup paired two of the most prolific finishers in all of women’s MMA as Lemos had finished three opponents in Round 1 during a five-fight win streak and Andrade has finished seven opponents in her UFC career.

It was another statement win for Andrade, who bullied Lemos against the fence before attacking with a standing arm-triangle submission. Lemos tapped at the 3:13 mark of the first round, making Andrade the first fighter to win via standing arm-triangle in UFC history. She also moved into a tie with Amanda Nunes for the most UFC wins (14) by a female fighter.

Watch the history-making finish above.