UFC Vegas 52 video: Tyson Pedro crushes Ike Villanueva with leg kicks, uppercuts for first finish in over 4 years

Tyson Pedro is back in the win column for the first time since January 2018.

Pedro returned to action after a slew of injuries that kept him out of action for several years, squaring off with Ike Villanueva during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday. The 30-year-old lived up to his massive favorite betting line, hurting Villanueva badly with leg kicks before landing a pair of brutal uppercuts that led to Mark Smith calling a stop to the action at the 4:55 mark of Round 1.

Check out the finish below:

Tyson Pedro threw some HUGE shots #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/fbWPbiqxTf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

While the finish was spectacular, early portions of the bout were not as Pedro landed two low blows to Villanueva in a little over 90 seconds; the second was a hard knee that stopped the bout for a couple of minutes. Smith chose to let the action play on without taking a point, which wouldn’t have mattered anyways since Pedro got the stoppage not long after the fight resumed.

Pedro snapped a two-fight skid with his fourth octagon victory, while Villanueva drops to 1-5 in the UFC.